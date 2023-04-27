Vijayawada: Fishing ban affects fishermen lives

Vijayawada(NTR district): The ban on marine fishing has drastically affected the fishermen livelihood, with many of their families starving without money. It should be noted that fishing is the only means of earning for a large number of fishermen families across the coastal districts. They must hunt and catch fish every day to cater to their needs.

Kokkiligadda Narasimha, a fisherman from Sathravapalem near Machilipatnam of Krishna district, said the two-month ban on fishing landed them in debts as they must borrow money for their sustenance. He demanded the government and social organisations to lend helping hand to help the fishermen communities and appealed to supply at least essential commodities.

As part of observing the conservancy measures during the breeding season of most of the prawn and fish species, the State government imposed a ban on marine fishing (prohibiting fishing) activities in the territorial water limits of Andhra Pradesh for 61 days, starting from April 15 to June 14. During this ban period, no fishing boats are allowed for fishing in the sea even if they are not equipped with motors or mechanised. According to the Government Order, the ban will be applied for all registered mechanised and motorised fishing vessels fitted with OBM and IBM (fishing boats operating with mechanical propulsion) of the entire coast of AP as per the powers vested with the government under section 4 of AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994.

1.4 lakh fishermen families in State

As per the information, there are over 2 lakh fishermen families residing in Andhra Pradesh. However, according to the government data, 1.4 lakh fishermen and their families had chosen fishing activities as their livelihood in the State, out of which 95 per cent of fishermen families are totally dependent on marine fishing activities.

A majority of 21,277 families in Kakinada district dependent on fishing followed by 12,089 families in Srikakulam district; 10,419 families in Nellore district; 9,884 families in Anakapalli district; 9,863 families in Visakhapatnam; 9,749 families in Krishna district; 9,319 families in Bapatla district; 7,777 families in Konaseema; 4,426 fishermen families in Prakasam; and 3,889 families in Vizianagaram district.

Meanwhile, the State government has been providing a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under 'Matsyakara Bharosa' to help fishermen and spending around Rs 110 crore every year as compensation for them. However, the government's assistance cannot cater to the fishermen's needs. Keeping in view the cost of living, the fishermen demanded the government to double their compensation and provide other amenities during the crucial banning period to assist them.

Speaking to The Hans India, Assistant Fisheries Officer, Machilipatnam Venkateswara Reddy said that they were acting as per the rules and fishing is not allowed during the banning time as per the government order. He said that the government has been giving financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to help the fisherman. 'This year Matsyakara Bharosa amount is likely to be credited in May. For this, we are compiling details through the Navasakam portal,' he informed.