Vijayawada: Floodwater inflows into Prakasam barrage decrease

Vijayawada/Rajamahendravaram: Floodwater inflows into Prakasam barrage began gradually declining since Sunday and outflow from the barrage was 1.80 lakh cusecs by Monday evening.



On Sunday, the inflow of floodwater into Prakasam barrage was about 3.20 lakh cusecs and outflow into the sea was 3.08 lakh cusecs. About 10,000 cusecs were released for irrigation purposes.

On the other hand, Pulichintala reservoir got its full water level storage by Monday. The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 53.34 metres and it reached 53.06 metres by Monday afternoon.

Outflow from Pulichintala on Monday was 54,996 cusecs. Water stored in Pulichintala will be extremely useful to Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts as water can be used for irrigation and drinking water purposes.

Floods threat to areas downstream of Prakasam barrage decreased on Monday. The flood affected families shifted to Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium and other centres will return to their homes if the water levels recede further.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has made arrangements in the VMC school for the stay of flood-affected people living downstream of Prakasam barrage. But, the floodwater started receding on Monday and normalcy can be restored soon.

Godavari: The floodwater inflows into River Godavari are slowly receding and as many as 13 lakh cusecs of water was released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage and the water level at the barrage stood at 14.03 feet on Monday. The water level is expected to reduce further and discharge from the barrage will drop to 10 lakh cusecs. The inflows from Sabari and Indravathi have also reduced. In Devipatnam,

Section-144 is still in force. At about 10,000 people residing in villages submerged mandals including Chintoor, Kunavaram,

VR Puram, Etapaka also still facing same problems, Power supply has not been restored in the mandals as many electric poles were damaged.

Meanwhile, there is no change in Lanka villages which are still reeling under floodwater mainly the Konaseema area. Many paddy fields are submerged in water.