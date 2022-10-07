Vijayawada: FM Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to lay foundation for Orvakal Industrial Park works today

Vijayawada: Minister for finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will lay foundation for water supply works at Orvakallu Industrial Park in Kurnool district on Friday. The developmental works worth Rs 288 crores are undertaken by Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

Giving details of the project, minister for industries, Gudivada Amarnath said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps towards transforming Rayalaseema into an industrial zone. The minister of industries also shared that APIIC has prepared a plan to develop Orvakallu Industrial Park as a multi-product park with the funds of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), a Central government agency.

APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy said that APIIC will develop the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub; which is proposed to be established in 10,257 acre within 11 villages of Orvakal mandal. He also gave details about the 413.19 acre land which was allotted to the mega industry Jairaj Ispat Private Limited and about the 41 acre of Guttapadu cluster which has been allotted to three industries, Sigachi, RPS Projects, Developers Pvt Ltd and Primo Poly Pack. He said that proposals for Rs 30 crore have been prepared for the first phase of developmental works in Guttapadu cluster.

Speaking on the occasion, APIIC vice-chairman MD Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta stated that APIIC has also prepared the electricity supply arrangements for the industries to be set up in Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub. He mentioned that, a power sub-station with a capacity of 220/132/33 KW will also be made available shortly.

On that note, he also mentioned about the 5.50 acre of land allotted by APIIC for this purpose, which would further be used

for the construction of 220 kV

capacity switching station in

Guttapadu cluster.