Vijayawada: Focus on Quran studies, youth told

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commission chairman Dr K Iqbal Ahmad Khan expressed grave concern over the addiction of youth towards Internet.

He inaugurated eighth annual Quranic verses recital competitions organised by United Forum for Quranic Studies here on Sunday. Forum chairman Mohammad Dawood presided over the meeting.

Dr Iqbal Ahmad Khan lamented over the deterioration of moral values in the society due to the addiction to latest technology and human relations also falling apart. It is high time everyone is guided by the Holy Quran to succeed in life, he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind State president Rafiq Ahmad said that they were striving to stop students from using social media on smartphones and tabs. If they study Holy Quran, it will make them good citizens, he added.

Sizable number of students from all over the State participated in the competition and cash awards were presented to the winners.