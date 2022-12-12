Vijayawada: Foolproof arrangements for Bhavani Deeksha Viramana

Vijayawada(NTR District): Elaborate arrangements are being made for the successful and smooth conduct of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. Around seven lakh devotees are expected to have darshan of the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga during Viramana, which will be held from December 15 to 19. Devotees will be allowed for darshan from 3 am to 11 pm, except the beginning day of December 15. On the first day, devotees will be allowed at 6 am.

The authorities are spending around Rs 6 crore for the deeksha viramana arrangements this year. The Bhavani Deeksha that began with nine devotees about 42 years ago in Vijayawada has now increased to lakhs of devotees.

Temple authorities are setting up three Homa gundams this year along with Irumudi points. 20 lakh laddu prasadams and 15 lakh water packets would be made available and 800 showers are being set up, including 500 at Seethammavari Padalu, 200 at Bhavani Ghat and 100 at Punnami Ghat. Besides, 800 barbers will be working in three shifts for tonsuring.

Devotees will be allowed for darshan by queue lines by ghat road only and lift services will be cancelled on these five days. Devotees can have darshan by purchasing Rs 100, Rs 300 and Rs 500 tickets in addition to free queue lines.

Police department will deploy more than 4,000 police personnel and setting up 257 CCTV cameras to oversee the situation from time to time.

The cameras shall be monitored from CPO, Collectorate and model guest house.

This year the temple authorities are making separate arrangements for collecting red clothes with the coordination of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Durga Temple EO D Bramarambha said that 90% arrangements for Bhavani Deeksha were completed. She said that this year they are likely to outlay an estimation of Rs 6 crore and expect Rs 7 crore as revenue.

She stated that they are arranging 10 laddu counters at Kanaka Durga Nagar and one at railway station and another at bus stand. She further informed that during the 5-day programme all Arjitha sevas will be cancelled.