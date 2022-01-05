Vijayawada: Ganja, liquor consumption rattles Pezzonipet residents

Vijayawada: Poor sanitation, drainage system and mosquito menace are choking the residents ofPezzonipet, one of the oldest colonies in Vijayawada. Moreover, ganja consumption is on rise in some parts of the area from a few years.

Mostly railway employees, teachers, retired government employees, traders and private employees are settled in Pezzonipet for the last seven decades.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has constructed CC roads and underground drainage a few decades ago. But due to lack of proper side drain system, sewage water gets stagnated on the road causing inconvenience to the residents. Poor sanitation haunts the colony. Though the residents complained about their plight to the VMC officials, there was no response from the staff and sanitation workers.

A big drain passing near Pezzonipet emanates stink and is a breeding ground for mosquitos. The drain is in the railway land close to Pezzonipet.

Several people have encroached land near Pezzonipet and now they are demanding the government to issue house site pattas.

The otherwise peaceful colony, which houses people of different faiths, now is getting disturbed due to the increasing incidents of ganja consumption in this area. Satyanarayanapuram railway track was removed around 15 years ago. Since then, anti-social elements have made the railway land as their den for consuming ganja and liquor. Youngsters are getting addicted to ganja, thus spoiling their lives and career. Youth from other areas are also coming to Pezzonipet for taking ganja and liquor, alleged R Sudhakar, a resident of Pezzonipet.

Another problem the residents facing is rash driving, said Md Rahim, a resident of Pezzonipet, adding that there are no speed breakers in the colony. Parents are worried about the safety of their children as youth drive bikes rashly causing huge noise and air pollution.

The residents urged the VMC to lay speed breakers at places prone to accidents. They requested police authorities to step up vigil and check anti-social elements, who are creating problems in the colony. The colony also needs proper side drains connectivity so that the residents will be free from mosquito menace and water stagnation in the side drains.

Overflowing manhole Rubbish thrown on the road Vacant land in Pezzonipet, which became 'adda' for anti-social elements




