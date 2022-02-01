Vijayawada: Gayathri Nagar, favourite colony to all

Vijayawada: With all amenities, lush green atmosphere and hygiene, Gayathri Nagar is a favourite place to most people to settle.

Gayathri Nagar is one of the posh colonies in Vijayawada city and famous for lush green trees, tidy and broad roads, beautiful individual houses, big apartments, well planned modern under-ground drainage system and commercial shops, automobile showrooms, hotels and restaurants. The colony has been gradually developed during the last three decades and many affluent people purchased house sites and constructed houses and apartments. Since located very near to national highway and MG Road, demand for house sites and rented houses is very high in Gayathri Nagar.

The colony residents in association with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have grown a large number of trees over the last 30 years. The VMC also constructed CC roads and formed UGD to transform the colony into one of the posh colonies in the city with good infrastructure facilities.

Many reputed educational institutions, government offices, hospitals, automobile showrooms, commercial complexes, gold and jewellery showrooms, playgrounds are in the surrounding areas of Gayathri Nagar. Consequently, land prices shot up and only rich and elite could afford buying the apartment flats or house sites in the modern colony. Mostly house owners reside in the colony and rented house are very less in Gayathri Nagar compared to other colonies. Many businessmen, politicians, government employees, retired employees, professionals like chartered accountants, lawyers, doctors and others settled in Gayathri Nagar.

Due to its location very near to national highway, commercial activity also increased many folds in Gayathri Nagar in recent years. Auto mobile showrooms, restaurants, hotels come up in and around this area. Traffic is also very high on the main roads of this colony. After many decades of struggle by the residents, the Benz circle flyover is completed, giving big relief to the residents. Gayathri Nagar residents faced many hardships for more than 20 years due to increased traffic. Finally, their woes ended with construction of Benz circle flyover.

Despite of a few problems like high air pollution and sound pollution, Gayathri Nagar is the most favourite colony for many people.