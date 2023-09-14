Vijayawada: Government could not prove a single rupee was diverted says Payyavula Keshav

Vijayawada : Assembly Public Accounts Committee chairman and Uravakonda TDP legislator Payyavula Keshav said the state government could not prove that a single rupee was diverted in so-called skill development scam. The sole aim of the ruling YSRCP is to completely demoralise the TDP and the arrests will not end with former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said while addressing the media at the party state office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

“After YSRCP government came to power, it praised Siemens in 2021 saying that its performance was excellent. Is it not true that on the one hand they are saying that all the software and hardware have been received as per the contract and on the other had alleging that funds were diverted and misappropriated? Why could not they prove the diversion so far? Jagan’s conspiracy is only to taint Naidu with corruption charges. TDP is not afraid of illegal cases,” he said.

He pointed out that Siemens and DesignTech had entered into an agreement. “Siemens did not make any complaint. Why was Siemens not made a respondent? Can you prove that even a single rupee was directed? Not a single notice was given in four years. Jagan is trying to divert the attention of public who are angry with the government. The government is not able to answer questions in courts,” he said. He said the government and ruling party are spreading false information as they fear defeat and alleged that Siemens is being kept aside because the truth will come to light.

The PAC chairman said when those who are to implement the law are working in coordination with the ruling party leaders, they can apply these laws to anyone in any manner. “Whether it is the issue of assigned lands or Inner Ring Road or the Fibre Grid project the policy of the government is the same,” he remarked.

He said that the arrests will not end with Chandrababu. “More TDP leaders will have the face similar situation soon and the main aim of the ruling party is to completely disorganise the TDP,” he felt.

Keshav dared the state government to publish in detail a white paper on how much was paid to the advocates in these four years to utilise their services in the legal system. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is using the lower rung of the police force in some way and the CID in another way to misuse the legal machinery, the TDP MLA said.