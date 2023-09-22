Vijayawada: Government sanctions Rs 30 cr for sports infrastructure development

Vijayawada : Samagra Shiksha State Additional Project Director Dr KV Srinivasula Reddy said that the state government is giving immense support to the development of the sports and games in the state and sanctioned Rs 30 crore to provide infrastructure to all schools in all districts. As of now, sports infrastructure has been provided to 12 districts and the remaining 14 districts would be provided soon, he said.

The 67th inter-district wrestling championship for under-14 and 17 boys and girls began at the Vikas Group of Educational Institutions at Nunna near Vijayawada on Thursday. The games are being organised under the aegis of the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP), Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna of Vijayawada Rural in NTR district, School Games Federation NTR District.

While inaugurating the three-day tournament, Reddy said that the state government is giving utmost priority to sports and games besides education. He also said that to encourage sports and games among youth, the state government is conducting a sports festival ‘Adudam Andhra.’ He said that if students win medals at the national and international levels, they will get additional reservation facilities in getting admissions to professional courses and employment in government departments.

Inspector of Physical Education and SGFAP secretary Bhanumurthy Raju said that for the 2023-24 academic year, the first state-level SGF sports and games are being conducted at Nunna. Best players will be selected to participate in the School Games Wrestling Nationals to be held at Videesha in Madhya Pradesh from October 3, he added.

Nunna ZPH School headmaster Vazrala Bhupal Reddy, Vijayawada Rural Mandal Agricultural Advisory Board Chairman Yarkareddy Nagi Reddy, Regional Inspector of Physical Education Sk Mahboob Bhasha, SGF NTR District Secretary R Ceaser Reddy, Krishna district secretary Thota Ajay, Vikas Group of Educational Institutions Secretary Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy and others participated.