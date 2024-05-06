Staff on election duty can use postal ballot

Nandyal: District Collector and Election Officer Dr K Srinivasulu called upon the staff on election day to utilise the facility of postal ballot services. In a press release on Sunday, he stated that facilitation counters have been set up at polling centres so that employees on election duty can franchise their vote.

Presiding officers (POs), assistant presiding officers (APOs), OPOs, Micro Observers and the staff applied for postal ballot can use the services. Around 17,939 voters across the district have been identified as ballot voters. Of the total voters, 3,372 are from Allagadda constituency, 2,858 from Banaganapalli, 1,970 from Dhone, 2,224 from Nandikotkur, 4,800 from Nandyal and 2,715 from Srisailam.

Regarding home voting, people aged above 85 years and applied for home voting, have participated in home voting process. Election duty staff and emergency services and other departments, who have submitted Form-D can franchise their vote at the Returning Officer premises.

Staff, who didn’t take Form 12-D, can take it from the Returning Officer and use postal ballot. The Collector stated that facilitation centres have been set up at YPPM High School/Junior College, Allagadda; Girls Government Junior College, Nandyal; Government Junior College, Banaganapalli; ZPHS Girls High School, Nandikotkur; ZPHS Girls High School, Dhone; and Government Boy’s High School, Srisailam.