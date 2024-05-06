Web casting installed at all polling stations: Collector Srijana

Kurnool: Collector and District Election Officer Dr G Srijana said the entire polling process can be viewed through web casting. In a press release on Sunday, she said that there are around 2,204 polling centres in eight Assembly constituencies in the district. Two cameras, one inside and another outside, would be set up at every polling station so that the entire ongoing process could be viewed through 4,408 installed cameras.

Stating that during earlier elections, cameras were set up only at problematic polling centres only, she explained that to ensure free and fair polling process and to see no untoward incidents takes place besides transparency in polling, cameras have been set up at all polling stations. Cameras have been sent to all polling stations and setting up will be completed by May 8.

The Collector further said a technical team would be present at the Collectorate control room to immediately fix problems while at web casting at polling centres. Two days prior to polling, on May 11 and 12, a dry run would be conducted to ensure that no problems will take place on the polling day. Since 5 am to till completion of polling and sealing of EVMs to transporting to strong rooms, web casting cameras will be kept operation, she said.

Collector Srijana said that on the polling day, observers, district election officer, district SP, CEO office, officials of central election commission will view the polling process through the web casting.