Vijayawada: Government staff up ante as fight against CPS completes 16 yrs

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) state president K R Suryanarayana demanded that the state government immediately scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as assured by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Padayatra before the elections.

He addressed media on Tuesday at the commercial taxes office in Gunadala to mark the completion of 16 years' fight for the scrapping of CPS and implementing the old pension scheme.

The association members held a meeting and discussed the efforts being made to put pressure on the government to scrap the CPS. Addressing media, Suryanarayana demanded that the Chief Minister scrap the CPS before Vijaya Dasami festival and enlighten the lives of the employees as he promised before the elections.

Suryanarayana termed the CPS as dark decision stating that the CPS does not give security on future to the retired employees and it was unilateral decision taken by the then governments. He said employees work as bridge between the government and the people with lot of dedication.

He said under the CPS the governments do not contribute their share in the pension on par with the contribution made by the employees. He said the pension amount is deposited into mutual funds under the CPS and questioned about the future of the employees, if the mutual fund companies become bankrupt.

Commercial taxes association division president Meher Kumar, secretary Ch Durga Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Commercial Taxes Employees Association chairman B Gopinath, convener Shaik Razia and others attended the meeting.