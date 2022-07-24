Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan flags off Red Cross blood collection vans

Vijayawada: Governor and president of the AP branch of the Indian Red Cross Society Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated four blood collection vans and one mobile Covid-19 testing van of IRCS-AP by flagging off the vans at a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said blood donation is a noble cause and every healthy person should come forward and donate blood as it can save a life. He said that the blood collected by the Red Cross is made available to the Thalassemia patients, who need regular blood transfusion.

These five vans have been procured with the support of Indian Red Cross Society and with the help of donors at a cost of Rs 4 crore and three more vans are going to be launched soon. The mobile blood collection vans will be made available to the district branches of IRCS in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Eluru, Ongole and Kurnool.

Dr Sridhar Reddy, AP branch chairman, said that each of the blood collection vans is equipped with equipment to collect blood from four persons simultaneously and the van will go and collect blood onsite from a group of at least ten voluntary blood donors and intended blood donors can register by calling the toll-free No: 18004251234.

CEO and general secretary AK Parida, joint secretary to Governor P S Surya Prakash were also present on the occasion.