Vijayawada: Governor invited for Srisailam Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been invited to attend the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam celebrations to be organised from February 22 to March 4 at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam. Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna met Governor Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday and invited him to attend the annual Maha Sivarathri Brahmotsavam to be held at the temple in Srisailam.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia was also present on the occasion.