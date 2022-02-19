  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Governor invited for Srisailam Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Vijayawada: Governor invited for Srisailam Sivaratri Brahmotsavams
x

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Executive Officer S Lavanna inviting Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, Srisailam, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been invited to attend the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam celebrations to be organised from February 22 to March 4 at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam.

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been invited to attend the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam celebrations to be organised from February 22 to March 4 at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam. Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna met Governor Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday and invited him to attend the annual Maha Sivarathri Brahmotsavam to be held at the temple in Srisailam.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia was also present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X