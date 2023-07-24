Vijayawada: Govt keen to promote fish consumption, says Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said the State government is promoting consumption of fish, prawns and sea foods by setting up Fish Andhra outlets across the State. He said the government is trying to sell seafood locally and increase the average consumption of seafood from eight kg per year to 25 kg. Collector Dilli Rao on Sunday inaugurated 2K Run at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium with a slogan to consume fish and live healthily. The fisheries department and Bhoomi organics, Prawn Farmers Federation of India jointly organised the Run in the city to create awareness among the people on the consumption of seafood. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao said the State and Central governments are encouraging seafood production and consumption and rendering financial assistance to set up Mini fish, Andhra shops, and fish kiosks.

He said the State government is contemplating inaugurating restaurants to serve seafood items to customers and also sanctioning funds to traders to set up fish kiosks worth Rs 10 lakh. He said the objective of the government is to give nutritious food to the people and encourage the sale of live fish. He said fish is treated as vegetarian in West Bengal and people can take fish to get the nutritious ingredients.

The Collector said the Department of Fisheries and Bhoomi Organics will jointly conduct Seafood festival at ‘A Convention’ hall in Vijayawada from July 28 to 30 and called upon the people to visit the Seafood festival and avail the facility. The 2k Run was flagged off near the IGMC stadium and ended at ‘A Convention’ hall.

Bhoomi Organics Managing Director Raghuram, Prawns Farmers Federation of India president VL Kumar Raju, Fisheries department joint directors V Venkateswara Rao, Heera Naik, Deputy Director A Nagaraja, and others participated in 2K Run.