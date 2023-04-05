Vijayawada: Govt to start paddy procurement next week

Vijayawada (NTR district): Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao informed that the State government is ready to procure Rabi paddy produce within a week and asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for this.

He convened a meeting here on Tuesday over Rabi procurement with the officials and millers. The Minister asked the officials to purchase paddy as per the minimum support price (MSP). He said the State government was purchasing paddy through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK). He assured the millers of supplying gunny bags on time. The bank guarantee also would provide flexibility to the rice millers, he said.

At the same time, Minister Nageswara Rao warned the millers not to intervene in paddy procurement process directly or indirectly. If any misuse is found, stringent action will be taken on the people concerned, he added.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Arun Kumar, Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director Veerapandian, Director Vijaya Sunitha and East and West Godavari districts' rice millers participated in the meeting.