Vijayawada: Heavy rush of devotees at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday and offered special puja to the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga. In view of her visit, temple authorities gave her a warm welcome as per temple tradition and provided Goddess darshan. Later, temple priests gave her Vedasirvachanam, while temple EO D Bhramaramba and chief priest Vishnubotla Siva Prasad gave her prasadam and Goddess portrait.



Meanwhile, Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga by visiting the temple. Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO D Bramaramba provided goddess’ Darshan. Later, he was given Vedasirvachanam.

On the other hand, in view of Sunday and Sravana Masam, a large number of devotees thronged the temple and worshipped the Goddess. The devotees participated in sevas like Khadgamala Archana, Laksha Kumkumarchana, Sri Chakra Navararchana, Chandi Homam and Sathi Kalyanam.