Vijayawada: Help beneficiaries occupy TIDCO houses, officials told

Vijayawada(NTR District): AP Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner Vivek Yadav directed the officials to take steps so that the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses perform 'Gruha Pravesam' in December this year.

He conducted a review meeting at CRDA office in Vijayawada city on Thursday.

He enquired about progress of construction of 5,024 TIDCO houses and discussed on bank linkage and registration process. He directed the officials to handover the houses as soon as construction is completed and speed up registration process. The officials were further instructed to extend cooperation to the beneficiaries to get loans from the banks. He directed them to take steps help the beneficiaries to conduct house warming of 5,024 houses in Tulluru, Mandadam, Dondapadu, Inavolu, Ananthavaram, Penumaka, Navaluru and Nidamarru. He instructed the registrars to cooperate with beneficiaries and competent authority.