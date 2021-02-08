Vijayawada: Home Minister M Sucharitha lays stone for works worth Rs 600 cr

Vijayawada: Home Minister M Sucharitha asserted here on Monday that the government was committed for the development of the city.

She laid foundation stones for various development projects in the city worth Rs 600 crore.

Along with Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, endowments minister V Srinivas and municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, she inaugurated development works worth Rs 80 lakh in the Central Assembly Constituency.

She told the media that they had also inaugurated Ch Raghavachary park, Telugu Talli park, and central lighting system in the city.

She said that priority is being given to drinking water, drainage and other infrastructure facilities.