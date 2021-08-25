Vijayawada: Hotels join hands with Yumzy to challenge food delivery giants

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association (APHA) enters into MoU with Yumzy for food deliver to the customers in Andhra Pradesh.

The APHA leaders announced that the online food delivery app giants like Swiggy and Zomato are demanding very high percentage of commissions so they decided to enter into MoU with Yumzy. The association leaders said food delivery seems to be inevitable because customers are not willing to visit hotels due to the impact of Covid.

Over 4,000 hotels and restaurants are in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association convened a conference in Vijayawada and discussed their problems. The APHA decided to operate their own food delivery mechanism so that they can deliver food at lower price to customers. APHA State president M Balakrishna Reddy told media that initially the food delivery through the Yumzy app will be made in Vijayawada and Guntur and later it will be extended to other cities and towns in the State. He said many restaurants and hotels are partnered with the Yumzy food delivery app.

Suresh Redyam, CEO of Yumzy said earlier he worked in the US and well experienced in creating apps suitable for the hotels and food delivery services. He hoped the customers will get hassle free services and Yumzy will collect nominal charges. He said the customers will get food delivery through Yumzy app in the next 10 days in Vijayawada and Guntur and later the services will be extended all cities and towns in the State.