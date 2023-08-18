Vijayawada: Indian Medical Association opposes National Medical Commission circular on generic drugs

Vijayawada : Indian Medical Association (IMA) has opposed the circular issued by the National Medical Commission asking doctors for the prescription of generic medicines to patients.

The IMA in a statement on Thursday said the IMA is not against the use of medicine that costs a lesser price.

The IMA has questioned why the Central government is promoting second-grade medicines when branded medicines are produced and available in the country.

The IMA said the government is adopting uniform policies on many issues but it is adopting a dual policy on medicine and not implementing one medicine and one price.

The IMA Andhra Pradesh president G Ravi Krishna, general secretary Dr P Phanidar and treasurer Dr M Ravindranath found fault with the circular issued by the National Medical Commission. The IMA leaders said the Association does not trust the quality of the generic drugs.

The IMA leaders felt it is incorrect to issue a circular asking the doctors for the prescription of generic drugs. The IMA leaders stated that the doctors are not against the usage of lesser price drugs but it opposes the prescription of low-quality drugs that are not good for the health of the patients.