Vijayawada: Industries to get uninterrupted power supply

Vijayawada: Special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand, said the AP power utilities will supply 24x7 power to the industries to promote industrialisation which will help in economic development and employment generation. The AP State Energy Conservation Mission, energy department in coordination with Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India, organised a workshop on Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme here on Wednesday. Implementation of energy efficiency technologies in energy intensive industries in Andhra Pradesh were highlighted at the workshop. Representatives of large-scale industries participated in the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayanand said the AP power utilities are ready to support the industrial sector in providing 24x7 uninterrupted power supply as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy who are very keen towards industrial promotion and employment generation. The special chief secretary said that the PAT scheme is a market-based compliance regulatory mechanism to accelerate implementation of cost-effective improvements in energy efficiency in large energy-intensive industries.

During the inaugural session of the workshop, he announced PAT results as per the data provided by Bureau of Energy Efficiency regarding the state and disclosed that 36 high energy intensive industries falling under PAT saved around 0.818 million tonne of oil equivalent (mtoe) energy (consisting of coal, oil, gas, lignite, etc.,) worth of Rs 5, 709 crore in the state. He informed that reduction of 2.464 million tons of CO2 by implementing energy efficiency technologies and best practices in the industry in the first three cycles of PAT for the last few years were recorded in the state.

The state has been implementing the PAT scheme with an objective to mandate specific energy efficiency improvements for the most energy intensive industries. Andhra Pradesh is one of the best states that has framed a robust framework for promoting energy efficiency in industries, including implementation of PAT scheme, promoting IoT(Internet of Things) enabled energy efficiency technologies in small and medium industries etc. The state government has laid special emphasis on improving industrial energy efficiency apart from providing reliable, quality and affordable power to industries across the state. The efficiency leads to productivity gains by lowering maintenance costs and increasing production yields per unit of input.