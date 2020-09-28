Vijayawada: Inflows into Prakasam barrage reach 6 lakh cusecs

Vijayawada: The Krishna district administration is on high alert and hoisted first warning signal at the Prakasam Barrage on Sunday and is likely to hoist the second warning signal by midnight as floodwater inflows are increasing with each hour.



The district administration has set up control rooms to help the flood victims. By Sunday night, the floodwater levels reached 6 lakh cusecs and expected to reach 7 lakh cusecs by Monday morning. Irrigation department is releasing the floodwaters into the sea by lifting the Prakasam barrage gates.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz addressed the officials of the Irrigation, Revenue and others departments through a videoconference here on Sunday and told them to be alert since there is every danger of more inflows into the River Krishna from various rivulets.

He said that Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav was also constantly reviewing the flood situation. The tahsildars of Kanchikacherla and Jaggayyapet were asked to evacuate the people living near Vedadri, Ravella, Gani Atkuru and Chandrlapadu and other vulnerable areas in case of floods.

People were asked to stop travelling to and from Chinna Lanka and Peda Lanka villages in Ibrahimpatnam mandal in the wake of increasing inflows. Floodwater from Pulichintala and inflows from Munneru, Kattaleru and Musi increased the water levels in Krishna upstream of Prakasam barrage. The officials of irrigation, police, fire service, R&B, Panchayat Raj, Electricity, agriculture, fisheries, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Medical and Health departments were asked to be on high alert.

Vijayawada West tahsildar was instructed to alert people of Ramalingeswara Nagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar and Bhavanipuram areas on the banks of the river. Joint Collector (Revenue) Dr K Madhavi Latha, Vijayawada Sub- Collector H M Dhyanachandra and officials of irrigation and other departments have been monitoring the floodwater levels. Control room phone numbers are 0866-2574454 and 0866-2576217.