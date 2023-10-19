Vijayawada: Integrated Caste Census to commence on November 15

Vijayawada : Minister for Information and Public Relations and BC Welfare Ch Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna said that the State government will launch integrated caste census from November 15 with an aim to identify and uplift the people lagging behind among BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, the Minister recalled that the first census commenced in the country in 1872 and continued till 1901. The population of India combined with Pakistan and Bangladesh stood at 30 crore at that time. Now the population of India alone stands at 140 crore. Subsequently, the census was conducted in 1931. Later census is being conducted for every 10 years since 1951. But there was no exclusive caste census conducted.

The Minister said that the YSRCP government has been giving priority for BCs and Chief Minister provided Minister posts to 10 persons from BCs. In addition 139 BC castes were identified and corporations were set for their welfare.

He pointed out that the Chief Minister announced the plan to conduct integrated caste census on April 11 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Venugopalakrishna said an app was developed for the caste census and the BC leaders can give their suggestions in caste census. He said meetings will be conducted in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Kurnool and Tirupati to receive suggestions from BC leaders. He said an e-mail Id also will be provided to receive suggestions from people.