6 Killed and three injured after car collides on NH 216 in Krishna District
A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway 216 at Krithivennu, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving three others critically injured.
A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway 216 at Krithivennu, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving three others critically injured. The accident took place near Sitanapalli in Krithivennu mandal, where a car collided with a container on the highway.
According to reports, the driver of the car was believed to be asleep at the time of the accident. The impact of the collision led to the immediate death of six individuals, all of whom were residents of Tallarevu.
The three injured victims were rushed to Machilipatnam Hospital for urgent medical attention. The identities of the deceased have been confirmed as Tallarevu residents.
Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the exact cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.