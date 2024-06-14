Alliance leaders, cadres eye SMC elections

Srikakulam: After formation TDP led alliance government in the state, alliance leaders and cadres of Srikakulam city are focusing on Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. Till 2010, Srikakulam was municipal town and was upgraded as corporation later. Elected municipal body ruled the town from September 2005 to August 2010 for five during the Congress rule. At that time, Mentada Venkata Padmavathi was the municipal chairperson.

After merging of Chapuram, Patrunivalasa, Peddapadu, Khazipeta, Killipalem, Thotapalem and Kusalapuram village panchayaths into Srikakulam town, it was upgraded as Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Initially, elected bodies of the village panchayats opposed merger and went o High Court. Showing it as a reason, elections for local body was not held till 2015 by the then Congress government. Actually, pending issue before the High Court was only on merger of villages not on elections for municipal body. After disposal of case by the High Court, Srikakulam Municipal Corporation was divided into 50 divisions but no election was held both by TDP government and later YSRCP government.

Although several SMC-based organisations submitted representations to the governments seeking elections but the governments turned a deaf ear. After formation of stable government in the state by the TDP-led alliance, leaders of the TDP, BJP and JSP of Srikakulam city are eyeing elections in order to strengthening their hold in their respective wards.

“No major developmental works like central lighting, side drains, parking locations, open and underground drainage, improve water supply system have been taken up in the city. Further, no

forum and platform is available to discuss civic issues,” said TDP Srikakulam city president Madarapu Venkatesh and party senior leader and Leather Industries Development Corporation (LID Cop) former state chairman Savalapurapu Venkata Ramana Madiga.