‘NMC Yojana’ will monitor drinking water supply: Civic chief Vikas

Nellore: Nellore city Corporation Commissioner Vikas Marmat said that fresh water supply of Nellore Corporation will be monitored online with ‘NMC Yojana’, water monitoring application. Addressing the secretaries of engineering department and secretariat at a meeting in Nellore on Thursday, the Commissioner said necessary authority will be given to every secretary of Amenities to collect information of drinking water users for the maintenance of water monitoring tool.

Details of all streets, houses, names, door numbers within the jurisdiction of the secretary, number of flats in the door number, their

property tax assessment number, ascertaining whether there is drinking water connection or not, the latitude and longitude of the house will also be recorded.

The Commissioner said that once in 15 days every house is planned to be covered, and in case of water supply, they can visit and check the quality and quantity of water being supplied to that house and enter it in the app.

Vikas said any leaks, if there are, in the pipe lines or water taps also will be recorded in this app and if there are any leaks in terms of quality and quantity, they will be forwarded online to AE, DE and EE.

He directed engineering officers to check details of drinking water tap users at field level. Steps will be taken to solve problems within 24 hours and the solution will also be recorded in the app, he added. Commissioner Vikas informed that a brand new monitoring tool has been launched, which is not available anywhere in the State, and it will be implemented from June 18.