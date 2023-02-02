Vijayawada: Inter-Polytechnic Sports/ Games Meet commences

Vijayawada(NTR District): Saurabh Gaur, Principal Secretary, Skill Development & Training, has inaugurated 25th State Inter-Polytechnic Sports/Games Meet at Government Polytechnic College here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government is providing quality training to the students of Polytechnics in the State. Both Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister for Skill Development and Training department are focusing on providing more job opportunities to students by providing campus placements, he added.

Technical Education Director C Naga Rani told Polytechnic students to participate in games and sports compulsorily for their mental and physical health. Around 1,600 students will participate in this event.