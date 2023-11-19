Vijayawada: Intercollegiate football tournament begins

Live
Highlights
Vijayawada: JNTUK-Intercollegiate football (men) tournament-2023-24 was inaugurated at VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Saturday.
P Lakshmana Rao, secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE), hoisted the national flag and inaugurated the tournament.
on the occasion, he lauded the encouragement provided by VR Siddhartha Engineering College to sports and games.
M Rajaiah, vice-president of SAGTE, Dr A V Ratna Prasad, Principal, and Dr G Syam Kumar, secretary, JNTUK and others were present. As many as 16 football teams from various colleges are taking part in the tournament.
