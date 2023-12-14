Vijayawada: ‘Investing in human capital is Jagan’s mantra’

Vijayawada : YSRCP conducted the ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ in Pathapatnam Assembly constituency of Srikakulam district on Wednesday. The yatra was attended by party heavyweights including Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, MLAs Reddy Shanthi, Dharmana Krishnadas, Gorle Kiran, Kalavathi, Kambala Jogulu, MLC Palavalasa Vikrant and former MP Killi Kriparani.

Addressing the massive crowd at the public rally, minister Dharmana Prasad Rao explained to the people about the founding principle and ideology of the YSRCP government, which is to ‘invest in human capital.’

“What is development? The biggest indicator of development is how lives of the downtrodden and poorest of the poor have improved. Real development means the betterment of people and upliftment of their living standards. What is the point of building infrastructure when your people are unable to fill their stomachs? CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has his priorities very clear.

I am proud to say that the CM has achieved great victories on this front by investing in people and reducing poverty substantially. Not to forget that there has been an equal focus on development too, or else how would Andhra Pradesh excel in all developmental statistics, be it GSDP growth, per capita income, investments etc.,” he said.

Pathapatnam MLA Reddy Shanthi said unlike the TDP that only made false promises, the YSRCP government allocated Rs 1,800 crores for the development of Pathapatnam constituency.

She added that the state government spent Rs 750 crore to provide clean and potable drinking water to the people alone and delivered the Uddhanam Kidney Research Centre as promised. Not just that, the government had spent another Rs 216 crores to facilitate the irrigation projects keeping in mind the unique challenges particular to our assembly constituency.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram stated that Chief Minister Jagan’s commitment to govern on the ideals and principles set by Babasaheb Ambedkar is praiseworthy. He then highlighted the state government’s unwavering support for the social and political empowerment of the BC, ST, SC, and minority communities for equal access to opportunities in politics, government jobs, education, medicine, and agriculture.

Challenging TDP leaders, the Speaker said, “If there is any proof of corruption against this government as far as implementation of welfare schemes is concerned, I will resign.”

Later, MLA Kalavati emphasised upon CM Jagan’s commitment to economic and social empowerment of backward classes and praised the allocation of substantial funds for the development of Uttarandhra’s most backward areas.