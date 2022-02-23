Vijayawada: IRCTC Bharat Darshan tour to commence on March 19

Vijayawada: The IRCTC is going to operate Uttar Bharat Darsan with Mata Vaishno Devi Bharat Darshan tourist train from Vijayawada on March 19. The 9-day tour will have boarding points at Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada and Visakhapatnam, according to DSGL Kishore, the Deputy General Manager, IRCTC SCZ. He said the tour will cover Agra, Mathura, Mata Vaishnodevi, Amritsar and Haridwar.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the IRCTC DGM said that the Bharat Darshan tour costs Rs 8,510 per head in sleeper class and Rs 10,400 per head in 3-AC.

The DGM said five-day Mystical Kashmir with house boat accommodation and domestic flight packages will be organised from Hyderabad on March 1, 11, 21, April 15, 21 and May 10 and 17. The tour will cover Srinagar, Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam, which costs Rs 27,750 per head. The Happy Himachal and Popular Punjab eight-day tour covering Chandigarh, Shimla, Dharmashala and Amritsar will commence from Hyderabad on April 10 costs Rs 33,100 per head.

The IRCTC DGM said that the IRCTC is planning to operate Amarnath air package in July with 200 tourists.