Vijayawada: Jagan has done irreparable loss to AP, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, said that he was also not able to estimate the extent of financial decline that the YSRCP government had caused in the state in the past three years.

Naidu said many chief ministers had served the united and residual AP in the past but none of them had caused irreparable damage to the state economy. The ongoing rule was badly hurting the brand image of a progressive state like AP both nationally and internationally.

In a chit chat with the mediapersons here on the occasion of New Year, the TDP chief expressed concern that all sections of the people were losing hope in finding a better future in the state. From the industrialists to the daily wage coolies, all Andhras have been looking towards other states for work opportunities and livelihoods.

Naidu said a sort of reverse migration was taking place between AP and its neighbouring states. In the past, people used to come from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam for opportunities. Now, the scene has reversed.

The TDP chief termed it as unfortunate that the ruling YSRCP was spearheading a reign of terror by having an iron grip on the ACB and CID departments. Most Andhras were remaining silent as they were afraid of getting humiliated in the hands of the ruling party leaders. Others were leaving AP altogether in order to avoid any needless confrontation with the unruly gangs and mafia here.

Chandrababu Naidu said the people were just tolerating the lawless activities of the YSRCP government as they were left with no other option now. But the same people would decide the fate of the ruling YSRCP once the election would come.

He said there was information in circulation about 'early elections' in AP. In such a situation, the TDP would always be ready. All the talk on election alliances was just hypothetical. The TDP would not comment on such issues at this juncture.

Naidu warned his party leaders against laxity and said he did not mind replacing them. The TDP would take on the government for all its failures and misdeeds. Agriculture was plunged into total chaos and productivity had come down alarmingly. Party workers and leaders should work with the people to resolve their problems and fight anti-people policies strongly. Naidu said during the TDP regime, over 90 per cent subsidy was given for drip irrigation. Under the present rule, there was no mention of this programme at all. He said the people thought Jagan would do miracles but they lost all their hopes now adding the TDP would hold widespread agitations against the ruling YSRCP misrule.