Vijayawada: Kodali Nani hails YSRCP victory

Vijayawada: State Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani) has hailed the victory of YSRCP in the ZPTC and MPTC elections. He said the election results proved once again that the people of Andhra Pradesh are with the YSRCP.

He interacted with the media in Vijayawada on Sunday after the election results declared. He alleged the TDP national president NChandrababu Naidu tried to create hurdles for conducting the MPTC and ZPTC elections. He further alleged Chandrababu Naidu with former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar hatched conspiracy to postpone the elections on the pretext of Covid cases in the State. Nani said he was very happy to see the results as people are with the YSRCP. He felt Chandrababu Naidu should help the government to function and continue the administrative activities.