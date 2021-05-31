Vijayawada: Long cherished dream of Diviseema region being fulfilled

Vijayawada: The long cherished dream of the residents of Machilipatnam city and people of Diviseema region in the eastern region of the Krishna district will be fulfilled with the construction of medical college and teaching hospital in the port city at a cost of Rs 550 crore in Machilipatnam.

Lakhs of people living in coastal mandals in the eastern part of the district have been depending for a long time on the Government General Hospitals in Vijayawada and Guntur to get the medical services and treatment. The backward Diviseema region, which is prone to cyclones was neglected by the successive governments for a long time. Finally, the neglected region will get some consolation in the form of medical college and teaching hospital, which can provide medical services to large number of people. The existing district hospital is not able to provide medical services to the people.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of medical college and teaching hospital through virtual mode from Tadepalli camp office on Monday. The medical college has 150 undergraduate medical seats and will be constructed in 30 months. The State government has sanctioned Rs 550 crore for the construction of medical college, which is named as Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy medical college. The government sanctioned 16 colleges in the State. Machilipatnam is one of the selected regions in the State. The medical college will have nine teaching rooms, three museums, eight laboratories and four lecture theatres. People of Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Nagayalanka and Koduru in Krishna district and some mandals of Guntur district bordering Krishna district will be benefitted with the construction of the medical college and better medical treatment facilities.