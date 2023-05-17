Vijayawada: Lorry owners demand withdrawal of tax increase

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association (APLOA) on Tuesday demanded the state government to immediate revoke the orders issued increasing the quarterly vehicle tax for the goods carriers. The association said the transport sector is already in crisis due to increasing diesel prices and high rate of taxes.

Association state general secretary YV Eswara Rao addressing media at the APLOA office here said the state government issued the preliminary notification in January 2023 to increase the vehicle tax by 25 percent. The tax is more in Andhra Pradesh compared to Tamil Nadu and diesel prices are also higher in the state when compared to other states. He said the government increased the quarterly tax for six tyres vehicles, 10 tyres vehicles, 12 tyres vehicles, 14 tyres vehicles and 16 tyres vehicles. He said the six tyres vehicles quarterly tax increased from Rs3,940 to 4,790, 10 tyres vehicle tax increased from Rs 6,580 to Rs 8,390, 12 tyres vehicles tax from Rs 8,520 to Rs 10,910, 14 tyres vehicles tax from 10,480 to 13,430 and for 16 tyres vehicles, tax has been raised from Rs 11,980 to Rs15,590.

Eswara Rao said Andhra Pradesh is collecting more taxes compared to Tamil Nadu state. The TN government is colleting Rs3,600 for six tyres vehicles, Rs4,959 tax for 10 tyres vehicles, Rs 6,373 for 12 tyres vehicles, Rs 8,898 for 14 tyres vehicles and Rs10,312 for 16 tyres vehicles.

He said the TN and Karnataka government s are collecting Green Tax of only Rs200 and Rs500 per year while Andhra Pradesh government increased the Green Tax from Rs200 to Rs20,000 and penalty for the over height of goods (penalty is collected if goods height is increased in lorries) increased upto Rs20,000 from Rs1,000.

The general secretary of the APLOA said the transport sector is facing difficulties due to increasing diesel prices, insurance premium and maintenance expenses. He warned that lorry owners would launch an agitation if the government did withdraw the increase in tax.