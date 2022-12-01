Vijayawada: Lorry owners not to pay commissions from Dec 15

Vijayawada(NTR District): Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association has decided not to pay commissions to the workers of the shops for loading and unloading of goods from December 15, 2022 onwards. The association said the vehicle drivers need not pay commissions to any person involved in transportation of goods.

Transport sector is a chain system that involves loading, transportation and unloading of goods and is one of the important source of livelihood to lakhs of families in the state, they said.

Association leaders from various parts of Andhra Pradesh attended the round-table meeting organised by the association at the Krishna District Lorry Owners Association Hall here on Wednesday. The meet was held to discuss the difficulties faced by the truck operators and the transporters due to increasing fuel costs, taxes and other maintenance expenses.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association state president P Gopala Naidu said the truck operators need not pay commissions to the workers of the shops or godowns for loading and unloading activity. He said the transport sector is in crises due to impact of Covid and has not recovered yet from the losses. Gopala Naidu said the drivers are suffering due to the late unloading of agriculture products like paddy, cotton, etc., He demanded the buyers or the receivers must unload the stock within 24 hours to avoid problems to the drivers and operators.

Gopala Naidu urged the hamali workers (loading and unloading workers), traders, lorry supply office staff and goods transport office staff to understand the problems of the transport operators and co-operate with them. He made it clear that the traders, who enter into agreement on transportation of goods must pay the total charges without fail. The commissions should not be demanded from the transport vehicle drivers.

He said the transport operators and lorry drivers are suffering due to collection of Green tax by the state government and demanded the government to reduce the tax burden. AP Lorry Owners Association general secretary Y V Eswara Rao and other leaders from across the state attended the meeting.