Vijayawada: Loyola College holds two-day workshop

Vijayawada: The Departments of Biotechnology and Zoology, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) organised a two-day workshop on “Empowering young minds to decode biology’s greatest mysteries and engineer a sustainable future” for Zoology and Biotechnology students.

The workshop was led by Dr Vutukuri Rajkumar, a postdoctoral scientist at Goethe University, Frankfurt, Germany. Dr Rajkumar is a pioneer in the field of advanced biological studies and an inspiring mentor to young scientists.

Insightful sessions were conducted on a variety of innovative career options in cutting-edge fields such as Nanotechnology, Bioinformatics, Astrobiology, and Medical Biology, Research and Review article writing.

Speaking at the workshop, Dr Rajkumar emphasised their critical role in building a successful academic and professional career in biology with the main ideology behind the workshop is to enrich students about the future career pathways in biology, in research, industries and opportunities for internships. Principal Fr GAP Kishore commended the efforts of Dr PVS Sairam, IQAC coordinator, Head of the Department of Biotechnology Srilakshmi Samanchi and Head of the Department of Zoology Sandhya Sri for organising the workshop.