Vijayawada: Mahanadu to chalk out TDP’s poll strategies

Vijayawada: Buoyed with the massive response to Yuva Galam padayatra of party by Nara Lokesh and Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki programme conducted by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the party leadership is gearing up to hold its mega meet Mahanadu in a big way in Rajamahendravaram on May 27 and 28.



Mahanadu is expected to give a direction to the party as leaders will discuss core issues in the conclave and send a message to the people what the TDP is going to do in the state. The TDP leaderships is planning to give ‘Bharosa’ (trust) to the people of Andhra Pradesh that clean and efficient rule will be given to the people of Andhra Pradesh if the party is voted to power in the next poll.

Keeping in view the predictions of early polls, party chief Chandrababu Naidu is personally spearheading the campaign by launching ‘Idemi Kharma’ highlighting the anti-peoples policies of the YSRCP government and failures of the government in all fronts.

The TDP chief is highlighting the suffering of the people due to rising of prices, power charges, lack of economic development, poor governance, farmers’ problems and, poor law and order situation in the state. Mahanadu is the perfect venue to set the agenda to defeat the YSRCP and bring back the TDP into power, say party sources. The TDP is also planning to highlight the negligence being shown towards BCs and Kapus in the state.

Elaborate arrangements are underway for the two-day Mahanadu which is conducted to mark the birth anniversary of party founder and Telugu Icon NT Ramarao.

The TDP rank and file is also in joyful mood with the centenary celebrations of NTR held in a very grand fashion in both Telugu states and other parts of the world. Lokesh is already touring all districts of the state and highlighting the anti-people policies of the state government. The party leadership is very happy with the huge response received from the public for Yuva Galam. Thousands of party workers, leaders and supporters are enthusiastically participating in the Yuva Galam and providing massive support to Lokesh.

Idemi Kharma being conducted by the TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu is attracting a large number of people and rejuvenating the party in the districts. With less than a year for the polls, Naidu and Lokesh are vigorously going into the people at grass-root level and explaining to the people on the failures of the ruling YSRCP.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu is personally camping in Rajamahendravaram and is monitoring the arrangements for the mega conclave of TDP, which will send a clear message to the people on what the TDP is going to give to the state and how it is going to face the poll battle to regain power.