Vijayawada: 'Mahatma's life exemplary to one and all

Vijayawada (NTR District): Retired IAS officer D Chakrapani, recalling the principles of non-violence and Satyagraha of Mahatma Gandhi during freedom struggle, said that the life of Mahatma was exemplary to one and all. Speaking at a meeting organised at Mahatma Gandhi temple on the premises of Syed Appala Swamy College here on Friday, he exhorted the students to get inspiration from the life of Mahatma and achieve greater heights in life.

Referring to the ample opportunities, he said that several thousands of jobs including civil services would be vacant every year and they should strive hard to hit the bull's eye.

Chakrapani complimented the college committee chairman Rampilla Jayaprakash for running the college for the poor and lower middleclass students.

The founder of Mahatma Gandhi temple and the president of Indian Civilisation Gandhi Trust, Rampilla Jayaprakash, said that the whole world was inspired by the life of Gandhi. He recalled that he introduced first Gandhi Deeksha and later constructed the temple.

Jayaprakash said that Chakrapani had extended enormous help to the college in the past. The college was established in the name of his grandfather and freedom fighter Syed Appala Swamy.

Andhra Arts Academy president Golla Narayana Rao appealed to the students to study the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

Cooperative bank officer RA Sarma said that Mahatma Gandhi had encouraged the cooperative banking. Several hundreds of students participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Trust director Tammina Sonia welcomed the gathering and another director Tammina Hanuma proposed a vote of thanks.