Vijayawada: Manipal Hospital gets ASSOCHAM award

Vijayawada: Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada has been conferred the prestigious ‘Best Multi-Specialty Hospital’ at the 2nd Healthcare Summit and Awards 2023 event held in New Delhi.

The event was organised with the objective to improve the healthcare sector in India through innovation and sustainable development.

The Association of Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the country’s oldest apex chamber hosted the event and gave away the award to Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, Hospital Director.

Speaking on the occasion, the hospital director said, “It is a matter of great pride to get recognition by the ASSOCHAM’s prestigious event for Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada. The award is recognition of the tireless service and efforts of our consultants, and hospital staff who have always been the life saviours for the patients in times of urgency and need.”

Ramanjaneya Reddy (HOD, Finance), Sridevi G (HOD Billing), Sriram Chakravarty (HOD Marketing) and others also present.