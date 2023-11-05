Live
Vijayawada Marathon on Nov 19
Marathan with the theme of walking and health will be held in 5k, 10k and 21k categories
Vijayawada: TO create awareness on the importance of walking and protecting health, ‘Vijayawada Marathon’ will be organised in the city on November 19. The Marathon will be held in three categories of 5k, 10k and 21k.
NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, sub-collector Athidi Singh released the posters of the event at the collectorate here on Saturday.
The marathon is being organised in association with Sri Ram Finance. Speaking on the occasion, the collector urged the citizens to participate in the programme in large numbers. He also suggested that people exercise daily to be fit in terms of health.
Organisers of marathon Deepak and Nageswara Rao said that they have been organising this event for the past seven years in the city where the people are participating enthusiastically. They said they would provide T-shirts, Timing chips with live tracking. Participants who complete the run will be given medals, certificates, they added.
The organisers urged the people to register www.vijayawadarunners.com. to be part of this event.