Vijayawada: Mega blood donation camp at Andhra Loyola College

Vijayawada: The Red Cross Blood Center here on Thursday organised a mega blood donation camp at Andhra Loyola College to mark the 68th Foundation Day of the college.

The blood donation camp was conducted at Gogineni Hostel on the campus. The NSS wing of the college motivated the students to donate blood, which is a great service and saves number lives in emergencies.

The Red Cross Blood Center of Vijayawada collected 155 blood units. It also conducted the blood grouping camp for students below 18 years of age and issued blood grouping cards.

Principal of Loyola College Fr. Kishore inaugurated the camp and spoke to the students on the importance of blood donation and serving the needy in society.

Fr Melchior, vice principal assured the blood bank to provide donors from among the students to give blood to cardiac surgery patients at call. BVS Kumar, State coordinator, Red Cross Blood Banks, appreciated the kind gesture of the Loyola students and distributed certificates to all blood donors. As a token of gratitude, Red Cross presented a memento to the Andhra Loyola College.