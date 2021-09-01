Vijayawada: Mega Covid vaccination drive evokes good response

Vijayawada: Mega Covid vaccination drive taken up by the district administration evoked good response as the officials administered vaccine to 1,32,373 people in the age group of 18 to 45 in Krishna district on Tuesday.



Thousands of people thronged the 800 odd vaccination centres across the district. The district collector J Nivas instructed the officials to begin the vaccination at 6 am. Consequently, the vaccination teams comprising staff from medical and health, revenue and other departments actively participated in the vaccination drive. Youngsters enthusiastically visited the vaccination centres to get the Covid jab. By evening 6 pm, over 1.2 lakh vaccination jabs were administered, said the collector.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha visited a vaccination centre in Paritala village of Kanchikacharla mandal and inspected the vaccination process.

Earlier, 1.30 lakh Covid vaccination jabs were sent to the ward/village secretariats. The collector said arrangements were made to administer the vaccination to 1.60 lakh people in the age group of 18 to 45. He said so far 28.17 lakh people administered the vaccination in the district. Among them 20.72 lakh in the first phase and 7.44 lakh in the second phase. As the third wave of Covid seems to be imminent in September/October, many people rushed to the vaccination centres to get the jab.