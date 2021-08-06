Vijayawada: Minister Botcha stresses on tree plantation

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana stressed on the need to plant saplings and growing trees to protect environment and to maintain ecological balance.

He said the State government is conducting Jagananna Paccha Toranam programme to take up the plantation drive and increase greenery.

The Minister along with the Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, officials and local leaders planted saplings at Burma Colony here on Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that tree guards must be arranged to protect the saplings. He felt regular maintenance of plants and watering will help the saplings grow and keep Vijayawada green. He emphasised the need to grow plants in the educational institutions, industrial estates, hospitals, government and private offices and other places. He said the YSRCP government will transform Vijayawada as a beautiful city by increasing greenery and cleanliness.

MLA Malladi Vishnu said everyone should take part in the plantation of saplings for the survival of the mankind. He said increasing greenery is must as the urban areas changed into concrete jungles. He said the department of forests conducts the plantation programme in rainy season in the State. About 15,000 saplings planted in the city till now in this rainy season. He said growing plants and trees is the only solution to check pollution in the city. The YSRCP government is waging a war against the single use plastic and planting of saplings made mandatory in 17,000 layouts in the State, he added.

MLC Sk Kareemunnisa, Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, A Sailaja, local YSRCP corporators, municipal corporation officials and others attended the Vanamahotsavam.