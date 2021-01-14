Vijayawada: Minister Velampalli Srinivas leads celebrations

Vijayawada: Bhogi, the first day of the three-day Sankranti, was celebrated with gaiety in Vijayawada city and other parts of Krishna district on Wednesday.

Bonfire was set in many parts of the city as local residents lit the fire as part of the tradition and enjoyed the warmth of the bonfire. Wearing new dresses, many families gathered in the colonies and greeted one another. Entrances of the houses were decorated with colourful Rangoli. Haridasus in the traditional dresses participated in the celebrations.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas participated in the Bhogi celebrations at the Endowments camp office in One Town. He greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Sankranti festival. Wearing traditional clothes, the minister joyfully participated in the celebrations.

Principle secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Praveen Prakash participated in the Bhogi celebrations at Gowravaram village of Jaggaiahpet mandal in Krishna district.

Wearing traditional dress, Praveen Prakash enjoyed the festival with the local villagers. Local tahsildar R Ramakrishna welcomed the principal secretary with the rituals. Local officials from the revenue, panchayat raj, police and other departments attended the celebrations.

Bhogi bonfire was set at the Sri Durga MalleswaraSwamy temple. Temple trust board chairman PylaSominaidu, executive officer M V Suresh Babu, temple staff, priests and devotees participated in the celebrations. The temple priests V Siva PrasadaSarma and others greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh.