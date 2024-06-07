Vijayawada: Model code comes to end

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukhesh Kumar Meena announced in a statement here on Thursday that the model code of conduct (MCC) came to an end with the conclusion of the general election process in the state.

It may be recalled that the model code of conduct came into vogue after the announcement of the election schedule on March 16 and it has been under implementation 48 hours after the counting of votes completed on June 4.

The election process came to an end with the announcement of the victorious candidates for the 25 parliament constituencies and 175 assembly constituencies across the state. With the conclusion of the election process, the model code was also stopped from implementation with effect from Thursday evening, he said.