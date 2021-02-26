Vijayawada: MP demands CBI probe into Durga temple irregularities

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) demanded that the government order CBI probe into corruption and irregularities taking place at Durga temple.

He alleged that the investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau is very nominal and facts were not emerged. Nani alleged that the Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas had looted the temple. Kesineni Nani participated in the municipal corporation election campaign in division 53 along with the CPI candidate DV Ramana on Thursday.

The TDP and CPI alliance is contesting the VMC polls and activists of two parties are canvassing in the city. Speaking to the media during the campaign, Kesineni Nani questioned how the big scam took place in Durga temple without knowledge of the State government.

He demanded that the Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and Executive Officer M Suresh Babu should be punished for the scam and corruption in Durga temple.

He said the city was developed during the TDP regime and Rs 450 crore storm water drains project was sanctioned in the TDP rule.

He alleged the development of the city was totally neglected in the YSRCP rule during the last 20 months and appealed to the voters to vote for the TDP in the VMC elections slated to be held on March 10.