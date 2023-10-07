Vijayawada Municipal Corporation striving to tackle plastic menace says Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar

Vijayawada : While participating in the zoom meeting from his office here on the issue of ‘Swachh Sangam : Navigating towards a Garbage-Free India’, on Friday, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar stressed the importance of ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ concept, which has been a cornerstone of the VMC’s approach. By collecting plastic waste from the public and converting it into reusable materials, the corporation is actively contributing to a sustainable future, he informed.

The civic chief delivered valuable insights during the discussion, particularly emphasising the challenge of single-use plastic. He astutely noted that an outright ban on single-use plastics alone is not the ultimate solution to the problem. Instead, he advocated for a comprehensive approach that focuses on the safe disposal of plastic waste. He also highlighted the dedicated efforts of the VMC in this regard, showcasing the presence of a joint inspection team committed to monitoring and regulating single-use plastic usage.

Furthermore, Commissioner Swapnil shared a compelling example of the corporation’s dedication to cleaning up plastic waste. He recounted a month-long effort involving 400 workers who diligently removed 6,000 tons of non-decomposable plastic debris from the Bandar, Eluru and the Ryvas canals of the Krishna. This remarkable initiative demonstrated the city’s commitment to tackling the plastic pollution menace. Commissioner Swapnil also commended the proactive involvement of the public during Vinayaka Chavithi, emphasising the significant contributions received by the VMC towards recycling efforts.

The panel discussion featured other distinguished experts, including Dr Mahreen Matto - Team Lead, Sanitation Capacity Building Platform, NIUA, Dr Prabhjot Sodhi - Senior Program Director, Circular Economy, CEE, and Director MRAI, Dr Renu Dhupper - Assistant Director, Amity Institute of Environmental Sciences, Amity University, Ms Shobha Raghavan - Chief Operating Officer, Saahas Zero Waste.