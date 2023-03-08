Vijayawada: Munni, the woman who 'timed' her life

Vijayawada: As we celebrate the International Women's Day, we were searching for women achievers and to felicitate them.



Though many of them are present in front of us, there are a few women whose hard work and sacrifices go unnoticed. The women play a key role in the wellbeing of a family working 365 days without any rest and retirement.

Meet Sk Munni (42) eking out a livelihood as a watch repairer for the past nine years after the death of her husband Sk Kareemullah. Sk Kareemullah who apparently was affected with muscle disorder by birth and was not able to hold any object with his fingers. However, Kareemullah earned livelihood as watch repairer. Their children, including a son and daughter who used to assist their father, learnt watch repairing.

After the death of Kareemullah, his wife Sk Munni learnt the watch repairing from his son and started watch repairing in a small kiosk on Eluru road in Vijayawada for the past nine years.

The brave woman did not lose hope and worked hard and played a key role in getting her wards educated. The children were in Class 10 and Intermediate at the time of death of their father. Now her son Abdullah is working as a hardware engineer in Chennai and daughter Nikhat working as a software engineer.

One should salute the confidence of this bold woman who brought up her children and even after they settled in good jobs, she is continuing her watch repair work and planning to perform the marriage of her children in a grand manner. No one can find achievers other than such women in front of us.