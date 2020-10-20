Vijayawada murder case: Kin of Divya Tejaswini to meet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today

Vijayawada: The murder of an Engineering student Divya Tejaswini in Vijayawada on last Thursday has took major twists and turns after the release of various information by the accused and deceased families. However, the police have found the allegations levelled by the police to be untrue. Meanwhile, Divya's parents have already asked state Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita to punish Nagendra severely.

On the other hand, Divya's parents are scheduled to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday. State Home Minister Sucharita is scheduled to take the deceased's family to meet CM YS Jagan at 3 pm today after Divya's family members requested the Home Minister, who went to visit her a few days ago, to arrange a meeting with CM YS Jagan. The Minister took special initiative to meet the CM at the request of the Divya's Parents and special arrangements were made at the CM's camp office on Tuesday afternoon.

The family members would brief to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy the injustice done to her daughter and family. Meanwhile, the Tejaswi murder case is already being aggressively investigated by the police from all angles. However, the Disha police are investigating the case to gather the evidences over the murder.

The accused in the case, Nagendra who injured himself at the time of incident is also undergoing treatment at GGH and the condition of his was stable. It is been reported that the Disha police would take the accused into custody for investigation.